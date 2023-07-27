First National Bank of Omaha Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $7.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.41. 853,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,436. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.68 and its 200-day moving average is $227.15. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.43.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

