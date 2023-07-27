First National Bank of Omaha Increases Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 848,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Omnicell stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.10. 64,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,780. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -157.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $290.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.89 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

