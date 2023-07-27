First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,875 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $364,143.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,738.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $364,143.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,738.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,699 shares of company stock worth $3,741,067 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.55. 510,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,938. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.09.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

