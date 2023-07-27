First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,543 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.06% of First American Financial worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 283.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,467,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in First American Financial by 79.2% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 240.6% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FAF traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 274,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,791. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

