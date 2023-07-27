First National Bank of Omaha Sells 279 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.05% of Power Integrations worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $82,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,669.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,864. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.49. 68,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.75. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

