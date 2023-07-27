First National Bank of Omaha Sells 456 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 19.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $385.15. 79,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

