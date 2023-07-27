First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. First National had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 16.13%.
First National Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of FXNC stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 4,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207. First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.
First National Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. First National’s payout ratio is 22.30%.
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
