First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. First National had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 16.13%.

First National Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of FXNC stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 4,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207. First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

Get First National alerts:

First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. First National’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First National

First National Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of First National by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in First National in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of First National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First National in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First National by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.