First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.8 %

TSE:FM traded up C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.50. 2,318,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,573. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$19.73 and a twelve month high of C$38.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.5190539 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About First Quantum Minerals

A number of equities analysts have commented on FM shares. Raymond James downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.39.

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.