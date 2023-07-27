First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.8 %
TSE:FM traded up C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.50. 2,318,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,573. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$19.73 and a twelve month high of C$38.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.5190539 EPS for the current year.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
