Flare Price Hits $0.0143 on Major Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $298.08 million and $3.43 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 20,884,707,323 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 20,757,183,947.343025 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01433617 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $4,355,951.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

