Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 1.8 %

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.67. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.57 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 18.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $46,764.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,394,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,132 shares of company stock valued at $120,436. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile



Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

