Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded Fluence Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.96. 481,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.57. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $698.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.51 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,254,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after buying an additional 617,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth $11,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

