Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after buying an additional 196,752 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after buying an additional 3,592,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:F opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

