Forterra plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.40 (LON:FORT)

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Forterra Stock Performance

Forterra stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 171.80 ($2.20). 489,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,139. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 193.51. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137.80 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 301 ($3.86). The stock has a market cap of £365.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Forterra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.21) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Forterra from GBX 245 ($3.14) to GBX 214 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

Featured Articles

