Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $93.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $77.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,591,985. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,662,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 91,292 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

