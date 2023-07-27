Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $95.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,956,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.42. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,373,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

