Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Fortive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fortive has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

About Fortive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

