Forza Wealth Management LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.48. 3,254,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,317,246. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

