Forza Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,002 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on STX shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 6.7 %

Seagate Technology stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,495,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,137. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.