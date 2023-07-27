Forza Wealth Management LLC Buys 476 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,820.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after buying an additional 452,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $126.63. 1,708,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

