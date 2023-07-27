Forza Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 698 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.67.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.95. The company had a trading volume of 165,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,352. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

