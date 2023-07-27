Forza Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Forza Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.05. 3,496,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,800,052. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 66,698 shares of company stock worth $2,104,682. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

