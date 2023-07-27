Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 9,970 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haynes International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Haynes International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Haynes International Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ HAYN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.05. 19,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,187. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $624.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Haynes International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $152.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

About Haynes International

(Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.