Foundry Partners LLC Buys 5,521 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Hillenbrand worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.22. 24,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,229. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $252,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,086 shares of company stock worth $3,173,709. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

