Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 586,405 SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 586,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.40% of SilverCrest Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEMKT:SILV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.74. 1,001,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,044. The company has a market cap of $845.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

