Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,295 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of The Shyft Group worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 371,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 735,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $519.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.96%. Research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

