Foundry Partners LLC Increases Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 1,276.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Avanos Medical worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $11,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,260,000 after acquiring an additional 271,105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,964,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 175,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

NYSE AVNS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.54. 32,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,840. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

