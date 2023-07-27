Foundry Partners LLC Increases Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,235 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.10% of Inspired Entertainment worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSE. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.91. 7,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $339.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.59. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

