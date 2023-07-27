Foundry Partners LLC Invests $4.63 Million in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Victory Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $696,397.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,534 shares in the company, valued at $68,929,615.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,814 shares of company stock worth $4,937,739. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.84. 18,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,170. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 36.06%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

