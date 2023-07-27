Foundry Partners LLC Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Fresh Del Monte Produce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.66. 19,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,794. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

