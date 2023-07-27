Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 9,235 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRST. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2,818.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Primis Financial by 124.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Primis Financial by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Primis Financial by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Primis Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Primis Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Primis Financial stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $241.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.