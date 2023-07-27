Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 106,995 Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Enova International at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENVA. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,545,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 186,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 95,021 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 31,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enova International Price Performance
NYSE ENVA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,092. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a current ratio of 16.63.
Insider Transactions at Enova International
In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
