Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Cuts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. AON makes up about 1.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $337.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.09 and a 200-day moving average of $320.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.20.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

