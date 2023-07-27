Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Decreases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,882 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises 3.2% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in VMware by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 491.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in VMware by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.22. The stock had a trading volume of 658,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,002. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.74.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

