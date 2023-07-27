Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $7.59 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 2.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.85. 1,947,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.22.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

