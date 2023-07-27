Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 319 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Down 1.1 %

UL stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,014. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

