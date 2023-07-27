Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.33.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE FRU traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.67. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.86 and a 1-year high of C$17.78.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

