Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Update

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, a growth of 1,164.5% from the June 30th total of 27,300 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $225.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

Freeline Therapeutics Price Performance

FRLN traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 32,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,683. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.58. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.35. Research analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

