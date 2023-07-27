Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Raised to $18.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.29. 1,339,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,003. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $115,307.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $115,307.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $288,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,545 over the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Freshworks by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Freshworks by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 63,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,587 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.