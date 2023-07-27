FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Issued By Zacks Research

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.20. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $10.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ FY2026 earnings at $13.53 EPS.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CASY. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

CASY stock opened at $254.82 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $195.10 and a one year high of $257.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.