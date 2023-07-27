Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 145 ($1.86) per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $120.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Games Workshop Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON:GAW opened at £116.32 ($149.14) on Thursday. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,565 ($71.36) and a 52-week high of £117.10 ($150.15). The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,897.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £102.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,659.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Insider Activity at Games Workshop Group

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,767 ($125.23) per share, for a total transaction of £14,552.83 ($18,659.87). 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

