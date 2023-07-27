GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up to $9.21

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $9.78. GAP shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 4,298,733 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on GAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

GAP Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.93.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -374.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the second quarter valued at $122,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

