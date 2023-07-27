General Motors (NYSE:GM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

GM traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.01. 1,887,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,517,225. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,421 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 68.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 458,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,364 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 77,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

