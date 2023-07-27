Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 14th

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 216,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,782. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $790.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 162,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 63,880 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 335,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

