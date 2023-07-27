Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on October 12th

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th.

Getty Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 134.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 92,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,880. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.24). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 19.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.