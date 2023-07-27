Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.45.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

GILD stock opened at $77.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

