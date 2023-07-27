Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.45.
Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %
GILD stock opened at $77.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.