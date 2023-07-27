Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.2 %

LANDO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

