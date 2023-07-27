Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Globant Stock Up 0.0 %

GLOB opened at $181.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.37 and a 200-day moving average of $166.36. Globant has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $240.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Globant will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Globant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

