Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.40.
Globant Stock Up 0.0 %
GLOB opened at $181.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.37 and a 200-day moving average of $166.36. Globant has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $240.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Globant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
