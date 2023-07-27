Gode Chain Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and $155,845.30 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

