Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stake Increased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,522 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.49% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $26,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.03. 284,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,830. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.