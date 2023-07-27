Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.28. 6,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,265. The company has a market cap of $38.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.04. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

